Taiwan Hit By 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Urns Fall & Shatter In Taitung Columbarium

Walls Of Urns Collapse In Taiwan Columbarium During Earthquake On 18 Sep

On Sunday (18 Sep), an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit southeastern Taiwan.

The earthquake caused collapses across the sparsely populated region, including a columbarium in Luye Township in Taitung County.

Photos of the aftermath showed urns shattered on the ground after the walls of urns collapsed.

Besides the columbarium, train carriages were derailed, and a convenience store reportedly collapsed.

800 urns in Taiwan columbarium damaged

Earlier on Saturday (17 Sep) evening, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake was detected in southeastern Taiwan. There were no casualties on that day.

The next day on Sunday (18 Sep), a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the same area. The epicentre of the quake was in Taitung county.

According to Reuters, the U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a 7.2 magnitude and a depth of 10km.

A columbarium in Taitung county was hit hard. Taiwan News reported that of the 2,200 urns kept at the columbarium, some 800 were damaged in the quake.

Two walls of urns collapsed during the earthquake. Unfortunately, the ashes within the urns were mixed when they fell.

Authorities are now handling the situation and will notify families whose urns have been affected by the earthquake.

Buildings collapsed & trains derailed

Besides the columbarium, a county government in Hualien, located next to Taitung, said a building with a convenience store at Yuli had collapsed. Two people were trapped in the building rubble.

Three people had also fallen off a damaged bridge, and rescue efforts are underway.

Reuters reported that at Dongli station in eastern Taiwan, the platform canopy collapsed in the quake. As a result, three train carriages were derailed.

There were about 20 passengers onboard at the time of the quake. Thankfully, they were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

In northern Taitung at Guanshan Township, a quarry also reported that a conveyor belt collapsed. Damages amounted to about S$1.37 million (NT$30 million), reported Taiwan News.

After the earthquake, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a tsunami warning. The alert was later rescinded.

The strong earthquake was felt across Taiwan. Even in Taipei, buildings shook briefly.

Tremors were also felt in nearby coastal areas such as Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Shanghai.

Taiwan is located near where two tectonic plates meet, and the area is prone to earthquakes.

Featured image adapted from Taiwan News.