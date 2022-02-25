Singapore Resident Experience Tremors After 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake In Indonesia

On Friday (25 Feb) morning, some Singapore residents across the island awoke to tremors.

Apparently, this came after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Northern Sumatra, Indonesia.

According to Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), the earthquake was detected at about 9.39 am.

Tremors felt in multiple areas across Singapore

According to a report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), many residents from across Singapore felt tremors at around 9.40am on Friday (25 Feb).

CNA reports that residents in Punggol, Simei, Redhill, Queensway, Ang Mo Kio, and Kallang had all felt the tremors.

Answering MS News queries, National Environmental Agency (NEA) states that the tremors were an aftereffect of a 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Northern Sumatra, Indonesia.

Meanwhile, BMKG – Indonesia’s geophysics agency – said that a 6.2 magnitude earthquake had hit Sumatra, Indonesia at 9.39am.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency has yet to comment on the earthquake at the time of writing, reports CNA.

Authorities advised public to stay safe

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have also received numerous calls regarding the tremors.

In a statement posted on Facebook, SPF advised residents who felt the tremors to take appropriate shelter and refrain from using the lift in the meantime.

SPF also encouraged persons who are outdoors to keep away from buildings and overhead electric cables to remain safe.

SCDF, on the other hand, urged residents to check for new cracks and structural defects on building elements.

Homes in Sumatra devastated by earthquake

Those living in the affected areas in Indonesia have also taken to Twitter, posting pictures of the aftermath.

While some buildings sustained minimal damages, others have seen entire walls come crumbling down.

It is unclear at the moment how many people were affected by the earthquake.

Hope for Indonesians’ safety

While it can be incredibly frightening to feel the tremors, we’re glad there are no reported injuries yet.

If you happen to know anyone who was wondering about the tremours, do tag them in the comments below so they know what was the cause.

MS News hopes that the affected folks in Indonesia are safe and will receive the help they need.

