Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui Affair Mentioned In Australian Show, Both Get Rated On Looks

Australian Game Show Asks Question About Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui Affair

For the past two weeks, the relationship between former Members of Parliament (MPs) Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui has been all any Singaporean could talk about.

Surprisingly, our political affairs have also become a hot topic in other countries.

Recently, an Australian game show asked its contestants about the scandal.

During the segment, the participants ruthlessly dissected the politicians’ looks as well.

Australian show contestants discuss Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui affair

A netizen posted a clip from the latest episode of ‘Have You Been Paying Attention?’ on Reddit, which starts with host Tom Gleisner asking about the affair.

Displaying the politicians’ images on the board behind him, he says, “Singapore has been rocked by a rare political scandal. Why have these two lawmakers resigned?”

One of the contestants, Aaron, gets it right by answering that they had an extramarital affair.

He then jokes that it was with Gladys Berejiklian, an Australian politician who was implicated in a corruption scandal herself.

Another participant, Kitty, then pipes up to say that Mr Tan did “very well for himself” — rating him as a four and Ms Cheng as a nine on the looks scale.

“He’s 70, she’s what, 25?” she continues.

A third contestant, Sam, then questions why the politicians had to resign because of their relationship, to which another contestant jokes if he was asking for a friend.

Netizens comment on clip

The video soon garnered lots of attention from Redditors, with many giving their two cents on the show’s discussion of the affair.

Many were amused by the rating of the politicians’ looks, stating it was a “burn” for Mr Tan.

Some users came to Mr Tan’s defence, pointing out that he is pretty good-looking for his age.

Another netizen wanted to know if the show had brought up Mr Tan’s unparliamentary language saga, which was also a controversial subject.

In addition, there were those who noted that it does not reflect well on Singapore for negative national issues to become an international topic of discussion.

While certainly savage, we hope the clip has at least given Singaporeans a much-needed laugh after such dramatic weeks.

Perhaps Mr Tan may also find some comfort in the fact that not everyone thinks of him as a “four”.

Featured image adapted from Have You Been Paying Attention?