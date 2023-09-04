Tan Kin Lian Selling Used Campaign Posters For S$10 Each, Will Be At Bedok On 9 Sep

Tan Kin Lian Selling Used PE2023 Campaign Posters For S$10 Each At Bedok On 9 Sep

Now that this year’s Presidential Election (PE2023) is over, with Tharman Shanmugaratnam enjoying a record-breaking landslide victory, all the candidates’ campaign materials have essentially served their purpose.

But it looks like some are interested in keeping them as memorabilia.

Recently, Tan Kin Lian announced that he is planning to sell 30 of his used campaign posters at S$10 each.

This comes after some supporters had apparently expressed their interest in collecting the posters.

Tan Kin Lian supporters ask for used posters

On Monday (4 Sep), Mr Tan shared on Facebook that “a few people” told him they wanted his used PE2023 campaign posters.

Should there be enough interest, he will sell them at S$10 each and disclose more details about the sale.

Sure enough, the post received several user comments saying they were keen to purchase the posters.

Hours later, Mr Tan confirmed that his friend would be selling the posters at the concourse between Bedok MRT Station and Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre.

This is happening this Saturday (9 Sep) between 9am and 11am, and Mr Tan himself will be there to say hi.

However, he clarified that he would not be signing the posters.

He also explained that the proceeds would go towards his friend, who helped put up and take down the posters.

Also distributing autographed mini posters to polling agents

In addition, Mr Tan said that he plans to distribute autographed A5- and A6-sized posters to the polling and counting agents who worked so hard on Election Day.

He will also take selfies with them and personally thank them for their help.

In another Facebook post on Sunday (3 Sep), Mr Tan said he had prepared more posters and a Sudoku book for campaign volunteers. All these are autographed as well.

Those who wish to get their hands on the autographed materials may get them from Mr Tan’s online shop for S$50.

