Man in Japan told to wear suit for wedding party, so he shows up in Mobile Suit Gundam

Man shows up to wedding party as Mobile Suit Gundam

When one man in Japan was told to “wear a suit” for a wedding party, he decided to pull out all the stops and show up in his best suit – the Mobile Suit Gundam.

Despite its unbelievable appearance, this suit was far from the only elaborate costume at this party.

That’s because this particular just-wedded couple are a pair of cosplayers. The party included many more incredible “suits” including one that’ll fight the Gundam to a tie.

Mobile Suit Gundam almost steals the show at wedding party

When Japanese X user @zgokzogok was asked to “wear a suit” to an upcoming wedding party, he knew the exact suit for the job.

In this X post from 11 May, he wrote that he was asked to wear a suit, so he came in a mobile suit.

This “mobile suit” is the RX-78-2, the original Gundam from the popular series in 1979 that has since spawned a massive franchise.

The cosplayer included a very helpful name card so that other party-goers could recognize who he was.

Also spotted in the photo is another cosplayer wearing a duel disk from the popular anime “Yu-Gi-Oh!”.

Another mecha shows up at the party

But the Gundam wasn’t the only mecha at the party.

A subsequent X post shows a crossover duel between the Gundam and EVA-01 from the anime series “Neon Genesis Evangelion”.

The two equally impressive mecha cosplayers put on a small show for the party when they duelled briefly.

Hosts appreciated the awesome costumes

The wedding was a bonafide cosplayer party because the hosts were Japan’s representatives for the 2019 World Cosplay Summit.

The couple can be seen cutting a cake here with the Excalibur from the anime “Fate/Stay Night”.

Despite his busy schedule, the groom did not miss the chance to marvel and show appreciation for the Gundam.

In his X post, the host expressed that he felt sorry that his friend brought along such a heavy suit, but he was overjoyed to see it.

Featured image adapted from @zgokzogok on X and @00riu on X.