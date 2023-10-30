M’sian Woman Dresses Up As ‘Kung Fu Hustle’ Landlady For Company Dinner, Wins Cosplay Competition

Malaysian Woman Wins Annual Dinner Cosplay Competition Dressed As Kung Fu Hustle Landlady

Cosplaying has become an increasingly popular hobby over the past decade. Some cosplayers have even managed to make full-time careers out of dressing up as various popular characters.

While there are many stunning and complex cosplays, sometimes all it takes are a few simple accessories to form a jaw-dropping costume.

One woman from Malaysia demonstrated that when she won a cosplay competition dressed as the iconic Landlady of Pig Sty Alley from ‘Kung Fu Hustle’.

Although she was basically clad in just a white sleeping gown, hair rollers, and slippers, she made a roaring entrance with the easily recognisable getup.

Woman demonstrates ‘Lion’s Roar’ technique as part of Kung Fu Hustle cosplay

The moment TikTok user @karine.ventsin aka Karine stepped out as the Landlady for her company’s annual dinner, she had the crowd in the palm of her hand.

Held at Genting Highlands last Tuesday (24 Oct), the annual dinner for Genting Theme Park employees featured a cosplay competition, likely in line with the Halloween season.

In a video on her TikTok page, Ms Karine showed how she rose to the occasion with a near-perfect recreation of the Landlady character, a fan favourite from Stephen Chow’s iconic martial arts film.

Apart from the sleeping gown, hair rollers, and slippers, she committed to the bit by dangling a faux cigarette from her scowling mouth.

En route to the stage, she raised her hands in the air to greet her adoring audience, and even took off her slipper at one point to mimic a scene from the movie.

As a final flourish, she simulated the landlady’s superpower, the ‘Lion’s Roar’ technique, just before she went onstage.

Woman beats out ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Charlie Chaplin’, ‘Cruella de Vil’ & more

Needless to say, Ms Karine easily made it into the final round of the cosplay competition, which consisted of ten contenders.

The nine other competitors were shown in a separate video.

They included impressive iterations of characters like Doctor Strange, Charlie Chaplin, Cruella de Vil, and more.

Each contestant had a few seconds to walk down the ‘runway’ in character and strike a memorable pose before taking their place onstage.

Nonetheless, Ms Karine’s victory could be seen from a mile away as the whole room burst into raucous applause upon her appearance, with some even giving her a standing ovation.

Despite the fact that ‘Kung Fu Hustle’ is a Cantonese movie, its universal appeal and impact were on full display in that moment as people of various races got up to cheer for her.

In second place was the Doctor Strange cosplayer, while Maleficent rounded out the top three.

Woman’s cosplay goes viral with millions of views

Ms Karine’s videos of her cosplay have since gone viral on TikTok, amassing millions of views.

Like her colleagues, netizens lapped up her low-budget yet distinctive costume.

One viewer commented that although her costume was low-cost, one would need great confidence like her to pull it off.

Another said her costume has inspired them to go as Phua Chu Kang for their own company dinner.

Meanwhile, one commenter quipped that the costume must have come about when she ran out of time to get ready.

In response, Ms Karine revealed that she has had the idea to cosplay as the Landlady since last year.

She also took time to interact with newfound fans in character.

To one viewer who called her “cute”, she replied, “Are you flattering me so that I will lower your rent?”

As far as cosplays go, this is certainly one that will stay in people’s minds for a long time.

Big props to Ms Karine for her creativity and commitment. Perhaps she can try another character from the Stephen Chow Cinematic Universe next year?

Featured image adapted from @karine.ventsin on TikTok and TikTok.