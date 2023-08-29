Tan Kin Lian Says He Learned Songs In Different Languages From Travels, Will Help Him In Representing S’pore

Tan Kin Lian Says He Knows Songs In Different Languages During CNA Presidential Forum

As Singapore’s Head of State, the president serves the role of the ‘chief diplomat’, representing Singapore on the international stage.

During a recent forum by Channel NewAsia (CNA), presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian was asked about “unique traits” that would help him represent Singapore globally.

In response, Mr Tan shared his past experience of working overseas.

He said that he’d at times go through the trouble of learning the language used in the country before travelling.

What’s more, Mr Tan further claimed that he knows “songs in many languages” as a result of his prior travels.

During CNA’s live Presidential Forum on Monday (28 Aug), all three presidential candidates were asked the following:

What unique traits do you possess that will help you represent Singapore on the global stage?

Mr Tan, who was the last candidate to respond, started by sharing that he was on the board of the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation (icmif) for two decades and was the federation’s chairman for five years.

As a board member, Mr Tan recalled travelling yearly for board meetings and conferences.

Prior to travelling, the 75-year-old said he’d go through the trouble of learning the culture, history, and languages of the country that he’s visiting.

Mr Tan also shared that he learned “songs in many languages” as a result of his travels.

In his view, it’s important to pay respect to other countries which will, in turn, encourage them to “like us”.

Mr Tan also stated that he shares the same “international position” as the government and said he’d project the same stance if given the opportunity to represent Singapore as president.

Suggests lowering wages to boost Singapore’s competitiveness

The candidates were also asked about “major challenges” that Singapore faces as well as how they’d help Singaporeans cope as president.

Besides “geopolitical tensions” and “climate change”, Mr Tan also cited “internal problems” that Singapore faces as a country.

In his view, Singapore is “too costly” a place to live and do business.

To boost Singapore’s competitiveness, Mr Tan suggests bringing down business expenses such as property costs and wages.

Mr Tan also shared that he’d engage in conversations with the government on ways to enhance Singapore’s competitiveness as a nation, which will in turn lead to increased job opportunities in Singapore.

