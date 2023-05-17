Tanjong Pagar Restaurant Has 24-Hour ‘Drive-Thru’ Selling Mee Goreng & Teh Tarik

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Get Your Late Night Food Fix At This 24-Hour ‘Drive-Thru’ In Tanjong Pagar

Every now and then, it is only natural to get hit by a case of late-night munchies. We can turn to our trusty McDonald’s but there are only so many times that we can rely on burgers and fries to satisfy our cravings.

Fortunately, folks living and working in Tanjong Pagar can enjoy more options, thanks to a neat ‘drive-thru’ by a restaurant in the area.

Open around the clock, the eatery offers comfort food like mee goreng and teh tarik at affordable prices.

Tanjong Pagar restaurant offers 24-hour ‘drive-thru’

A netizen took to Facebook to share about the restaurant on Monday (15 May).

The eatery, Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant, is at 2 Lim Teck Kim Road, which is a one-way street in Tanjong Pagar.

A window that opens to the street beside it acts as a ‘drive-thru’ where customers can order and collect treats like mee goreng and teh tarik. A combination of the two apparently adds up to just S$5.50.

Unlike typical fast-food drive thrus, customers can place their orders and collect them at the same point.

Waiting time ranges between five to eight minutes for a small order of mee goreng and teh tarik.

On nights when you seek solace in food, such a meal will surely satiate your cravings.

The OP praised it as having a mix of vegetables and sauces that mixed well together, with enough spice to leave a lasting impression.

Other items on the menu

Besides its drive-thru, Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant has plenty to offer on its menu.

Diners looking for convenient bites on the go can opt for prata or roti john, while those seeking heartier meals can try the briyani or tulang merah.

As for patrons eager to escape the sweltering heat, the restaurant’s wide variety of beverages ranging from lime juice to milkshakes is bound to leave you spoilt for choice.

If your interest is piqued, here’s how to get there:

Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant

Address: 2 Lim Teck Kim Road, Singapore 088933

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Tanjong Pagar Station

Non-fast-food restaurants offering a 24 hour ‘drive-thru’ in Singapore are few and far between, making this a rare gem of a find.

So the next time you find yourself craving a late-night snack, don’t hesitate to jio your friends and drop by Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and @lisaspam.sg on TikTok.