McDonald’s Choa Chu Kang Park Has 24-Hour Drive-Thru, Huge Outlet Opens 5 Apr

McDonald’s Opens At Choa Chu Kang Park, With 24-Hour Drive Thru & Massive Premise

When it comes to gorging on comfort food or relaxing with friends, McDonald’s is most definitely a go-to spot for many of us.

Now, those in Choa Chu Kang will have even more options when the urge to dig into a Big Mac strikes them.

A new outlet has opened at Choa Chu Kang Park, with a massive premise to house more customers and a 24-hour drive-thru service.

New outlet opens at Choa Chu Kang Park

According to several McDonald’s employees, a new outlet has opened its doors to the public within Choa Chu Kang Park.

With a 24-hour drive thru service, the eatery’s premise covers nearly the whole stretch of the road, proving just how expansive the space is.

Parking lots are also available right beside the outlet.

Whether you want to drop by for a quick meal or to pick up a midnight snack, your food run will be a convenient one.

Total of 7 outlets in Choa Chu Kang

With this new outlet in Choa Chu Kang, the number of McDonald’s stores in the area is now up to seven.

It’s fair to say that residents in the area will definitely be spoilt for choice, when looking for options to dine in at.

According to the McDonald’s app, the Choa Chu Kang Park outlet is open 24 hours daily.

Those who’d like to check out the new restaurant soon can find their way there as follows:



McDonald’s Choa Chu Kang Park

Address: 26 Choa Chu Kang Dr, Singapore 689719

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Choa Chu Kang Station

Drop by the outlet today

We can never get enough of McDonald’s, and outlets seemingly opening everywhere is proof of that.

After all, there’s nothing like biting on hot, crispy fries and enjoying an apple pie for a meal.

Don’t hesitate to drop by the outlet at Choa Chu Kang Park soon for what is sure to be a more than satisfactory dining experience.

Featured image by MS News.