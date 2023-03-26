McDonald’s Has 1-For-1 Sausage McGriddles With Egg Meal Promo For Breakfast Till 29 Mar

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

McDonald’s 1-For-1 Sausage McGriddles With Egg Meal Promo From 27-29 Mar

For those who appreciate a hearty breakfast before the start of your workday, now’s the chance to jio someone else to join you.

McDonald’s Singapore is offering 1-for-1 Sausage McGriddles with Egg meals this week from Monday (27 Mar) to Wednesday (29 Mar).

You can redeem it via the McDonald’s mobile application during breakfast service hours, which are 4am-10am.

1-For-1 Sausage McGriddles with Egg meal for in-store purchases only

The meal consists of a Sausage McGriddles with Egg, a hash brown, and a hot drink.

Usually, this meal will set you back S$6.80 each. But for the next few days, you can get two for the price of one. Get one for yourself and one for a friend – or two for yourself. We won’t judge.

Do note that this promotion is limited to one redemption per customer and is not applicable for delivery.

This means that you can only redeem the deal in-store, dining in or takeaway, with the code provided in your app.

Redeem the deal on McDonald’s app

To redeem the deal, simply go to a kiosk at any McDonald’s restaurant and put the meal in your cart.

Then, launch the app and find the promotion on your ‘Deals’ page. Click ‘Redeem’ on the promotion, and you will receive a QR code to scan at the kiosk.

Alternatively, you can click on the QR code in your app to retrieve a numerical code if the scanners are not working.

Last McDonald’s promotion saw free Big Mac lunchboxes given away

This McDonald’s offer comes after a rather quirky promotion. Last month, the fast food chain gave out free lunchboxes resembling a Big Mac to anyone who can “rap” the ingredients of the burger to a staff member.

The exterior of the lunchbox was printed to look like the lettuce, beef patty, cheese, and burger buns of the famous Big Mac. Inside, it also contained a detachable partition that allowed users to separate their food.

Unfortunately, the lunchbox was limited to the first 5,000 customers only.

However, we are looking forward to seeing what other creative promotions McDonald’s Singapore comes up with next.

