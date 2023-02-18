McDonald’s S’pore Gives Free Big Mac Lunch Box To Customers Who Can Rap Burger Ingredients

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

McDonald’s Singapore Gives Free Big Mac Lunch Box To First 5,000 Customers

McDonald’s Singapore has had a track record of giving ‘free’ items to customers who know about the secrets of how to ‘unlock’ them.

Recently, some folks found out about a new ‘hack’ that allows them to get a free container resembling a Big Mac burger.

To ‘unlock’ the container, customers need only rap the ingredients of a Big Mac to a McDonald’s staff.

Singapore TikTok users share about free Big Mac lunch box at McDonald’s

Over the past few days, some TikTok users have been sharing about a new ‘hack’ that allows customers to bring home a free Big Mac container.

To qualify for the free container, customers simply have to head to any McDonald’s outlet and ‘chant’ the ingredients that make up a Big Mac.

Here are the full lyrics for your reference:

Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.

And here’s a good demonstration of the rap:

@bengwhocooks Okay, I cheated. I got the list to read from. But if you give me mcspicy one i can do it with my eyes close. Recite the Big Mac ingredients and get a free lunch box! @McDonald’s Singapore ♬ original sound – BengWhoCooks – BengWhoCooks

Lunch box contains an inner separator

The lunch box bears an uncanny resemblance to the actual Big Mac, not only in size but also in design. The exterior has colours resembling ingredients like lettuce, beef patty, cheese, and sesame seeds atop a fluffy burger bun.

The Big Mac lunch box also scores highly in functionality, with a detachable ‘partition’ that gives users the option of separating their food.

The lunch box is reportedly only available to the first 5,000 customers, so do head down to ‘claim’ it ASAP if you’re keen on securing one.

While you’re at the McDonald’s outlet, do consider getting a Big Mac Meal, now available at just S$6.50 (U.P. S$8.40).

Excited to see what comes next

Kudos to McDonald’s for coming up with yet another innovative ‘hack’ to engage customers.

We can’t wait to see what promotional activities folks at the Golden Arches come up with next.

If you or your friends are big fans of Big Mac and want to have a lunch box to declare your love for the dish, be sure to head down to your nearest McDonald’s outlet and perform the Big Mac rap.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.