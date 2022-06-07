S’pore Influencers Share Hack To Get Free Ice Cream At McDonald’s, Dance & Sing To Shake ‘N Dip

Dance To Shake ‘N Dip To Get A Free McDonald’s Ice Cream Cone

In the recent stifling hot weather, doesn’t one of McDonald’s ice cream cones sound heavenly? Well, it would probably taste sweeter if you didn’t even have to pay a single cent for it.

It may sound impossible, but it’s a tried-and-tested hack that has worked for customers in the know.

All you’d have to do is approach the manager of any McDonald’s outlet and groove to the beat of Shake ‘N Dip.

Alternatively, customers can also make hand gestures or recite the lyrics to obtain the delicious treat free at any of the fast food chain’s outlets.

Dance to get a free McDonald’s ice cream

On Saturday (4 Jun), two influencers shared an interesting activity for fans of McDonald’s to try out.

Both Ang QiuTing (@bongqiuqiu) and Jamie Yeo (@iamjamieyeo) posted to Instagram, explaining how to get free ice cream from McDonald’s.

All one would have to do is visit any outlet in Singapore and approach the manager.

Then, simply do the Shake ‘N Dip dance, which comprises three moves. For those who may be too embarrassed to try this out in public, just making hand gestures or reciting the lyrics would do.

Afterwards, the manager will hand you the vanilla ice cream cone free of charge.

According to Ms Yeo’s Instagram post, the free ice cream cone offer is only available during the June holidays.

Special treats for the family

If you’re still not yet sold on the idea of dancing in public to score a free ice cream, don’t worry — there are other offers available.

McDonald’s Singapore will also be offering free vanilla ice cream cones to customers on Father’s Day.

Just for the June holidays, customers can check out the new Roasted Sesame and Seaweed McShaker Fries and the Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce.

If you do end up trying luck by dancing for free ice cream, don’t hesitate to upload a video of your moves on Instagram under the hashtag #ShakeNDip.

Try it out today

Dancing in public may not seem particularly appealing. But if the result is a free vanilla ice cream cone, we’re game to try.

Do let your friends and family know about this hack. If nothing else, it can be a fun family activity.

Will you be dancing to Shake ‘N Dip for a free ice cream cone? Tell us in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from @bongqiuqiuon Instagram.