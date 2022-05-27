26 McDonald’s S’pore Outlets Are Now Open 24/7, Fulfil Your Late-Night Burger Cravings

26 McDonald’s Outlets Islandwide Have Resumed 24/7 Operations

Late-night munchies are only easy to satisfy if there are supper spots like mamak shops or 24-hour McDonald’s outlets near you.

For folks who’ve had neither for a while, we have good news for you — 26 McDonald’s outlets across Singapore have started operating 24/7 again.

The outlets are spread all across Singapore, so no matter where you are, you can easily get your late-night burger fix.

McDonald’s Singapore confirms resumption of 24/7 operations at 26 outlets

On Tuesday (24 May), screenshots of a list of McDonald’s outlets appeared on the SG Deliveries United Facebook group.

Accompanying the list are captions that explain that the outlets will start operating on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, from 24 May onwards.

For the sake of clarity, we’ll list the McDonald’s outlets here, in alphabetical order :

Ang Mo Kio Park

Bedok Reservoir

Bendemeer

Boat Quay

Bugis Village

Bukit Batok

Causeway Point

Choa Chu Kang Community Centre

Elias Community Centre

Forum Galleria

Geylang East Central

Hougang

Hougang Avenue 8

Jurong Green CC

People’s Park

REGAL (Bukit Merah)

Rivervale Plaza

Serangoon Avenue 3

Sun Plaza

Tampines West Community Club

Toa Payoh Central

Toa Payoh Lorong 1

Waterway Point

West Coast Park

Woodlands Mart

Yishun SAFRA

In response to queries from MS News, a McDonald’s spokesperson has confirmed that the above is true. They shared their excitement to serve more customers, now that these outlets are resuming 24/7 operations.

To see the opening hours of individual outlets, you may check the Restaurant Locator on the My McDonald’s app.

Get your piping hot fries & chicken nuggets whenever

Slowly but surely, more supper spots and other late-night establishments are extending their opening hours to serve night owls again, just like they did before the pandemic.

Now that nightlife is back on the cards, at least we know we can rely on trusty ol’ McDonald’s to cure our supper pangs.

The next time you find yourself hungry in the middle of the night, you’ll know just where to go to get some Chicken McNuggets or piping hot fries.

