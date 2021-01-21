Sweet Hut In Geylang Opens Till 4AM To Satisfy Late-Night Dessert Cravings

Geylang’s title as the best supper spot in Singapore is well merited. From dimsum to frog porridge to tze char, the 40-odd lorongs that makes up Geylang has everything that you can possibly crave for even when it’s 2am in the morning.

Fresh to the Geylang supper scene is a café named Sweet Hut.

Open daily till 4am, Sweet Hut offers desserts like mango sago, durian mousse, and even bubble tea, making it the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth after your main course at one of the popular supper spots.

Source

The café is also decorated with colourful furniture and lights that will give you the urge to whip out your phone and snap a picture or 2 for your ‘gram.

Let’s take a peek inside this dreamy café.

Fruit desserts and BBT

Sweet Hut’s menu has both traditional and modern desserts.

Those who prefer old-school ones can opt for the Snow Fungus Soup with Pear ($4.30) and Lotus Seed Soup (S$5.80) for a ‘cooling’ end to their day.

Source

Atas desserts like Bird’s Nest (S$28), Durian with Coconut Milk ($15), and Shredded Bird’s Nest and Mango with Coconut Milk ($15) are also available for dessert lovers looking for something more premium.

Source

BBT lovers can also get their fix by opting for their milk teas starting from $2.90. Flavours include caramel, vanilla, peach, strawberry among many others.

Source

You can check out their full menu here.

Sweet Hut has tatami and birdcage seats

Besides having an extensive menu, Sweet Hut is also a fun and vibrant place to hang out at.

Source

These colourful lounge chairs against an eclectic backdrop with tropical blue leaves and pink neon lights look like the ideal place to wind down at after a tiring day at work.

Source

Each corner of the café seems to follow a distinct theme.

For instance, this section combines funky decor and Japanese design with tatami dining tables and neon flower lighting.

Source

Stake your claim on this semi-enclosed birdcage where you can engage in intimate conversations with bae.

Source

There are also bar seats overlooking the side road for those who enjoy having their desserts while people-watching.

Source

Customers can also play a game of foosball or 2 while waiting for their orders.

Source

If you’re in the mood to gamble, raise the stakes by wagering a bowl of dessert.

8 minutes away from Paya Lebar MRT

Sweet Hut is an 8-minute walk from Paya Lebar MRT station.

Sweet Hut

Address: 654 Geylang Rd, Singapore 389584

Opening hours: 3pm-4am daily

Contact number: +65 8363 2408

Website: Sweet Hut

Geylang café for desserts with dreamy aesthetics

If you need a new place to chill at after supper, look no further than Sweet Hut.

Since they’re open till 4am every night, you’ll also have no problems satisfying your late-night dessert cravings with your supper kakis.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Instagram.