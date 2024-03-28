Customer finds needle in taro ball, Beans Factory S’pore suspends use of contaminated ingredient

Couple finds needle in taro ball in Beans Factory dessert

Recently, a couple was horrified to find what appeared to be a needle embedded in a taro ball in their dessert from Beans Factory.

Thankfully, the man managed to notice the sharp object before swallowing it.

Beans Factory Singapore has since issued an apology on its official social media pages.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Wednesday (27 March), the woman said she and her husband had visited Beans Factory’s 100 AM Mall outlet for dessert.

As they were enjoying their sweet treats, the man discovered a small, pointy object lodged in one of the ingredients.

“The dessert was good until my hubby found a sharp needle in one of the mini taro balls,” the woman wrote.

“Luckily, he didn’t swallow it, or we would’ve been in big trouble.”

After raising the issue with the Beans Factory staff, the couple was offered another bowl of dessert.

However, they were too shaken by the incident and requested to have the dish to-go instead.

Beans Factory apologises, suspends use of ingredient

On Thursday (28 March), Beans Factory issued an official statement on Facebook to address the matter.

“Ensuring a safe dining experience for our customer is paramount to us and we sincerely apologise for any concern this may have caused,” it read.

The dessert company added that it has taken immediate action to suspend the use of the “contaminated ingredient” across all its outlets.

It is also investigating the matter with its supplier.

“We will enhance our quality control protocols and implement supplementary procedures in our food preparation processes,” the company said.

In addition, Beans Factory Singapore has tried reaching out to the affected customer to personally apologise for the incident.

