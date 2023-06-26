Taxi Driver Allegedly Drives Recklessly From Airport & Causes Passenger To Vomit, Police Report Made

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Taxi Driver Allegedly Changes Attitude When Told To Go To Tampines & Drives Recklessly

One would think that an advantage of living in the far eastern parts of Singapore would be its proximity to Changi Airport.

However, residents taking taxis home from the airport would know that they might not be well-received by cabbies who may prefer to earn more.

A Tampines resident has claimed that her taxi driver allegedly drove recklessly from the airport to her home, scaring her and causing her to vomit.

She eventually made a police report over the incident.

Passenger got into cab from Changi Airport on 23 June

The passenger, a 34-year-old woman named only as Ms Wu, told Shin Min Daily News that her nightmare ride happened last Friday (23 June).

The sales manager had just returned from a work trip to the Philippines and decided to take a cab home at 6.30pm.

She got into a black-coloured premium Prime Taxi cab, but not without first asking the driver if he would take her to Tampines.

He reportedly agreed, she said.

Taxi driver’s attitude allegedly changed later

At first, the taxi driver, who looked like a man in his 50s, was friendly and helped her carry her luggage, Ms Wu said.

However, his attitude changed when he realised she was going to Tampines, she claimed.

He allegedly said his taxi was “very expensive”, more expensive than normal taxis.

According to Prime Taxi’s website, the flag-down fare for their Premium taxis is S$4.50, compared with S$4.10 for their Basic taxis.

Their distance rates and time charges are also more expensive at S$0.36 per unit instead of S$0.25 normally.

Even when Ms Wu said she was okay with paying, the driver continued ranting, telling her not to complain as “Singaporeans love to complain”.

She told 8world News in a separate interview that she then offered to get off, but the cabby lay the blame on the airport staff, who should’ve directed foreigners to the “black taxis”.

Taxi driver allegedly drives recklessly

Worse still, the taxi driver allegedly drove recklessly, starting from when they left Terminal 3.

On the winding road outside the Crowne Plaza Hotel, he allegedly suddenly stepped on the accelerator, Ms Wu said.

He then looked in the rear-view mirror, as if to see her reaction, she claimed, which made her feel like he did this on purpose.

Throughout the trip, the cabby allegedly continued to step on the accelerator, then slow down, and also overtook other cars on the busy road, she added.

This prompted her to advise him to drive carefully, telling him,

Uncle, don’t be angry, driving when you’re angry is very dangerous.

However, he allegedly told her not to tell him what to do.

Passenger feels dizzy & vomits

When Ms Wu finally reached home, she paid S$22.80 for a journey of 8.1km.

However, the trip made her feel terrified even though she’s a “brave person”, she said.

She also felt dizzy and ended up vomiting.

That same evening she went to a clinic and was prescribed medicine for giddiness.

Passenger makes police report

Ms Wu eventually made a police report against the driver.

She felt that the cabby’s actions were dangerous, and he shouldn’t drive this way even if he was unhappy with his job.

After all, this would’ve been worse if an elderly passenger or one with heart issues had been in the taxi, she said.

She added that her father is also a taxi driver, so she knows how difficult the job is. Thus, she would usually tip her cabbies.

Knowing that her home is near the airport, she would normally give a tip of at least S$10, she maintained.

The police confirmed with Shin Min that a report was filed. The case is currently under investigation.

MS News has reached out to Prime Taxi for a statement on the alleged incident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and MS News.