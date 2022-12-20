Changi Airport Taxi Surcharge Extended Till 30 Jun, Trips Home Cost Up To S$8 More

Changi Airport Taxi Surcharge Extended For 6 More Months

Now that international travel has resumed, many Singaporeans have been jetting off on long-awaited overseas trips.

If you’re one of those lucky folks, do note that if you’re planning to take a taxi home from Changi Airport when you’re back, your ride could cost up to S$8 more.

This is because the S$3 surcharge increase, which came into effect in May, has been extended by another six months until Jun 2023.

Trips from Changi Airport will cost up to S$8 more

On Monday (19 Dec), ComfortDelGro Taxi and Strides Taxi announced that the S$3 surcharge on cab rides from Changi Airport will be in place for another six months till 30 Jun 2023.

Taxi passengers travelling from Changi Airport can expect to pay a total of S$8 in surcharges from 5pm to 11.59pm daily. The surcharge is S$6 at all other times.

The S$3 increase was originally only supposed to be in place from 19 May to 30 Jun this year. It was then extended till end-2022.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) notes that the surcharge used to be S$5 on Fridays and weekends from 5pm to 11.59pm, and S$3 at other times.

Besides the airport, a location surcharge for trips from the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, and Night Safari taxi points will also apply till 30 Jun 2023.

Also in effect till 30 Jun is the temporary one-cent increase for all cab rides, which companies introduced in April.

Trans-Cab, Premier Taxis, and Prime Taxi all made similar announcements on their respective websites.

Helping drivers cope with fuel & electricity prices

In their Facebook post, Strides Taxi explained that they are continuing with the surcharge to help their drivers “cope with the continued increase in fuel and electricity prices”.

According to CNA, companies additionally implemented the one-cent increase to help drivers deal with soaring costs.

A Changi Airport Group spokesperson previously told CNA that the airport surcharge has allegedly “improved the supply of taxis” there.

This is important to keep up, especially with passenger traffic gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook and by MS News.