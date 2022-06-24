Changi Airport Taxi Surcharge To Last Till End-2022, Trips Cost Up To S$8 More

Changi Airport Taxi Surcharge Can Go Up To S$8, Will Last At Least Till End-2022

After a long and tiring flight, most of us would take a taxi home from Changi Airport.

Back in May, it was announced that taxi trips from the airport would come with an additional S$3 surcharge until 30 Jun.

However, four taxi companies have said that this will be extended till the end of 2022.

A spokesperson from Changi Airport Group told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that this price hike has improved the supply of taxis there.

Taxi location surcharge at Changi Airport will remain till end of this year

In a Facebook post today (24 Jun), Changi Airport announced that the temporary increase in taxi location surcharge will continue beyond the initial 30 Jun end date till 31 Dec this year.

According to service provider Strides Taxi, this means that the location surcharge will remain at S$8 between 5pm to 11.59pm all year.

This is in apparently in line with other taxi companies’ decisions. True enough, some of these companies like ComfortDelgro and Premier Taxis provided similar updates.

Citing the Land Transport Authority (LTA), CNA states that taxi companies determine their fares independently and privately.

Before making any changes, they would have to ensure the following:

lodge fare changes in advance with the Public Transport Council (PTC)

inform commuters of changes at least seven days before introducing them

Greater convenience at a slight cost

Though the seemingly consistent cost may discourage some from hailing taxis, the reportedly higher supply means one can conveniently get a ride without waiting too long.

Hopefully, once the situation has stabilised, service providers can cease the higher surcharge rates and charge the usual amounts.

Till then, you might want to plan your journeys from Changi Airport wisely according to your spending habits and preferences.

