4 Taxi Operators Will Raise Fares From 7 Or 8 Mar

Even though public transport is the most budget-friendly way to travel in Singapore, taxi services can be useful when we are in a rush.

However, flagging a cab could become slightly more expensive next month.

After ComfortDelGro (CDG)’s recent price increment announcements, 4 other Singaporean taxi operators – Trans-Cab, Prime Taxi, Premier Taxi, and Strides Taxi – will be making similar decisions.

4 taxi operators to match raised fares

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Public Transport Council (PTC) confirmed on Friday (25 Feb) that all other taxi operators in Singapore will be raising fares too.

However, the companies will likely have different plans for the fare hikes.

This move is intended to support the livelihoods of cab drivers as fuel prices become increasingly expensive. Furthermore, ridership has reportedly remained lower than the rates before the pandemic.

The changes are thus expected to kick in on 7 or 8 Mar, a week after CDG’s on 1 Mar.

ComfortDelGro’s price hike to start 1 Mar

On 8 Feb, ComfortDelGro announced that they will increase flag-down fare prices, distance-time rates, and waiting times.

From 6am on 1 Mar, these changes will take place for CDG:

Flag-down fares: $0.20 increase for all taxis

Distance-time rates: $0.02 increase for normal taxis; $0.03 increase for limousines

Waiting time (per 45 seconds): $0.02 increase for normal taxis; $0.03 increase for limousines

They cite rising fuel costs and inflation as reasons for these price hikes.

Cab drivers hit hard by Covid-19

The pandemic has undoubtedly hit many industries hard and the taxi industry is no different.

With increasing fuel prices and lower ridership, taxi drivers are struggling to make as much as they used to before the pandemic.

Though the fare hikes may be inconvenient to some, we hope that people will respond with empathy.

Featured image by MS News.