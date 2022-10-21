Teletubbies Airing On Netflix With Asian Sun Baby, Relive Your Childhood On 14 Nov

Teletubbies Makes Return On Netflix With Different Sun Babies On 14 Nov

Instead of scrolling Netflix to find the next hot film or TV series this November, you might want to look out for a once-famous children’s show instead — Teletubbies.

The ensemble comprising Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po is making a surprise return, more than 10 years since their last episode aired.

If you’re in need of something to chase your year-end blues away, this trip down memory lane will be a refreshing option.

Teletubbies airing on Netflix in November

On 18 Oct, Netflix announced that the show will be available on their platform from 14 Nov 2022. This time, actor Tituss Burgess will be narrating the series.

Burgess is best known for his role as Titus Andromedon in the comedy series ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’.

Like the old episodes that accompanied many of us through our childhood, the new series begins with an introduction featuring a Sun Baby that emerges in the sky as it beckons the start of a new day. This time, however, the show features babies of different races, including a seemingly Asian one.

Burgess narrates the famous opening line, “Over the hills and far away, Teletubbies come to play.”

As light, upbeat music plays in the background, the Teletubbies run up the hills, waving hello to the viewers. Not forgetting the signature ‘Eh-Oh’ song that countless children have associated with the show.

Noo Noo, the series’ lovable vacuum cleaner, makes an appearance too, albeit in a warmer hue than its typical blue.

Tiddlytubbies, the baby Teletubbies, reside in the Tubbytronic Superdome.

If you’re wondering why they seem so unfamiliar, it’s because they only emerged in 2015.

A timeless favourite

Teletubbies first aired on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) back in 1997. The series became a commercial success, but its original run ended in 2001.

The first reboot was released in Nov 2015 but ended in late 2018 after four seasons.

Hopefully, this new run will be a longer-lasting one, entertaining children for years to come.

Featured image adapted from Netflix.