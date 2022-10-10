Mr Midnight Series Will Be On Netflix From 24 Oct, Starring S’porean Actress Chen Yixin

Mr Midnight Netflix Adaptation Stars Chen Yixin

Local children’s book series Mr Midnight, penned by James Lee (Jim Aitchison) has a Netflix adaptation showing from 24 Oct.

Singapore actress Chen Yixin stars as one of the four leads, a girl named Ling.

She revealed that she went through a global audition not knowing it was for a Netflix drama.

Mr Midnight: Beware The Monsters feature Singaporean, Malaysian & Australian actors

Along with Chen, the multinational cast also includes Malaysian actor Idan Aedan along with Australians Caleb Monk and Nikki Dekker.

Other actors you may be familiar with include Lim Yu-Beng, the husband of actress Tan Kheng Hua, as well as regular MediaCorp actor Firdaus Rahman.

It tells the story of four teens who become paranormal detectives and document their adventures on a blog under the name of Mr Midnight.

Set to show on Netflix on 24 Oct, it’s a suitably spooky series for a Halloween watch party or sleepover.

The series, developed with Beach House Pictures, was first announced in 2018 and filming took place in Batam and Singapore during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chen went through gruelling auditions, filmed five months in Batam

Ms Chen told 8world News that she went through over five gruelling rounds of auditions, during which the producers had the actors form different groups to find the group with the most chemistry.

Eventually, Chen’s agent called her with the good news, and that was the first time she learned she’d passed an audition to be in a Netflix drama.

She shared that when she first heard the news, she “shouted in joy” and also almost cried, but she was really mostly surprised as she didn’t know many details about the show.

Chen also spent five months filming in Batam, an experience she described as “so near yet so far”, since she could not freely travel back to Singapore during filming.

Mr Midnight books popular in Singapore

The Mr Midnight series has 128 books and has sold more than three million copies.

Many will be familiar with the books growing up, which contain stories with familiar Singaporean names and landmarks.

Each book contains two stories with reader-submitted character backgrounds, which are then fleshed out by Lee into a full story.

Catch Mr Midnight: Beware The Monsters on Netflix from 24 Oct.

