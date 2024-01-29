Tengah Flat Owner Comes Home From Travels To Flooded Unit From Centralised Cooling System Leak

Tengah HDB Flat Flooded After Leak In Centralised Cooling System

The owner of an HDB unit in Tengah received a shock when she came back from her travels overseas to a flooded house.

She later discovered that a leak in the centralised cooling system had filled the living room, bedroom, and even parts of the corridor with water.

This happened although the owner had only just received the keys to the unit about three weeks prior.

SP Group has since responded to the incident and is working with the homeowner to fix the issue.

Droplets appeared a week after homeowner received keys to the unit

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the homeowner, 47-year-old self-employed worker Madam Ye (name transliterated from Mandarin), received the keys to her 4-room flat at Block 131B Plantation Grange in Tengah on 28 Nov 2023.

When she went to check on the unit on 5 Dec, she discovered some drops of water outside the main door and in a bedroom. Eventually, the droplets became a puddle on the ground.

Suspecting that there was an issue with the centralised cooling system, Madam Ye and her family contacted SP Group for assistance.

The utility provider sent two technicians down to take a look and they determined that there was a problem with the insulator.

As the family was about to go overseas, they decided to put the repairs on hold.

Tengah HDB Flat flooded while homeowner was overseas

However, on 14 Dec, a staff member of the Building Service Centre found a large amount of water outside their front door.

They then got a relative to check on the flat. Upon entering, the relative realised there was a ‘flood’ in the living room, bedroom, and even parts of the corridor.

The water had also damaged the floor and baseboard, and water stains were present on the walls.

Subsequently, Madam Ye and her family decided to terminate the centralised cooling system at the end of December, but no one came to help them remove it.

“We spent over S$3,000 to purchase this system, but there are so many problems with it. We feel really helpless,” Madam Ye said.

SP Group working with affected parties to resolve the issue

Responding to Shin Min’s queries, SP Group said that it understood the homeowner’s concerns.

It said that when it first received word about the issues in November, the company and its installation partner Daikin immediately assisted the homeowner.

“We are working closely with the homeowner to make the necessary repairs to restore the unit.”

A technician later visited the unit on Monday (22 Jan) to carry out repair works, and they told Madam Ye that the works would be completed by the end of the month.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.