S’pore Rider Passes Away After Accident In Thailand, Was On Long-Distance Trip With Friend

43-Year-Old Rider From Singapore Passes Away After Accident In Thailand On 12 June

A Singaporean motorcyclist recently met with a fatal accident while riding in Phattalung, Thailand.

The 43-year-old physical educator was reportedly attempting a long-distance challenge — which requires him to travel 160km within 24 hours — in southern Thailand when the accident occurred.

Many of the rider’s friends have since taken to his Facebook page to express their condolences.

Singapore rider passes away after accident in Phattalung, Thailand

On Monday (12 June), a Thai Facebook user shared about the accident while appealing for relatives of the rider, who appeared unconscious while receiving oxygen treatment.

The post also contained pictures of the rider’s bike, left lying on a patch of grass.

While it’s unclear how the accident occurred, there were seemingly blood stains on the bike’s top box, which had fallen off the vehicle.

According to Phatthalung News Stream, a Thai news site, the accident occurred on Monday (12 June) morning in the southern province of Phatthalung.

The Singaporean rider, identified as Mr Mohamed Reza, reportedly sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Phatthalung Hospital. Sadly, the 43-year-old succumbed to his injuries that afternoon.

A GPS display on the motorcycle suggests that Mr Reza — who goes by the nickname Red Baron — was heading North towards Muang district in Kanchanaburi province.

Shared Facebook post hours before demise

Mr Reza dubbed himself an “adventure motorcycling enthusiast” and had posted a series of videos documenting his rides outside Singapore.

The 43-year-old Physical Education (PE) teacher appeared to be riding a 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4S when the fatal accident occurred.

What was perhaps most heartbreaking was that he had posted footage of his ride at about 7.45am on Monday (12 June) — nearly two hours before the time shown on the GPS display.

Mr Reza had apparently clocked more than 800km within a span of 8 hours, which comes to about an average speed of 104km per hour.

Since he had 16 hours left for the challenge, he had expressed his desire to go “slow slow” for the remainder of the trip.

Leaves behind wife & 3 children

The avid motorcyclist’s Facebook post has since garnered nearly 200 comments, with many netizens expressing their condolences over his passing. According to The Straits Times, the 43-year-old leaves behind his wife and three children.

In a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Mr Reza’s wife described him as “a good man, with such a kind soft heart”.

He valued family greatly and loved his children dearly, though he also had a passion for adventure and travelling. Therefore, while the circumstances of his passing were tragic, Mr Reza died doing what he loved.

MS News expresses our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May they find the strength to get through this difficult period.

