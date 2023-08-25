What You See Is What You Get: Tharman Says He’s A Known Entity In S’pore

Tharman Says He’s Not A Newcomer & Is A Known Entity In Singapore

When it comes to presidential elections, it’s not unusual for candidates to resort to unique methods to stand out among their contenders. Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, however, seems to be taking a different approach, as he acknowledges that he’s a “known entity” in Singapore.

“What you see is what you get”, said the 66-year-old when reporters asked about how he intends to make himself more prominent among voters.

Tharman says he’s a known entity due to years in public service

During a doorstop interview at Amoy Street Food Centre on Friday (25 Aug), Mr Tharman was asked how he intends to “stand out from the rest [of the candidates] and stick in the minds of voters”.

The former Senior Minister’s response was pretty direct:

What you see is what you get.

Elaborating on his comment, Mr Tharman said he’s “not a newcomer” and that is a “known entity in Singapore”. The latter is likely because of his time in politics, which spans more than two decades.

Reporters also asked Mr Tharman about fellow candidate Mr Tan Kin Lian’s remarks that Singaporeans might prefer a president and spouse who are both born in Singapore.

Mr Tharman’s wife Jane was reportedly born in Japan, while Mr Ng Kok Song’s fiancée Ms Sybil Lau was born in Canada.

On this matter, the former Jurong GRC MP was tight-lipped. Instead, he said,

I really don’t want to comment on the tactical statements of each candidates.

He explained that he’d prefer to let the public judge the remarks by themselves and that it’s “not his (my) style” to comment on other candidates’ statements.

Tharman says George Goh’s tale is a good story

Mr Tharman also took the opportunity to pay homage to disqualified presidential hopeful Mr George Goh.

Noting that he has “nothing against” the fact that he was born in Malaysia, Mr Tharman said that Mr Goh’s journey from rags to riches makes for a “good story”.

