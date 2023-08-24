Tharman Says He Will Ensure Honest & First-Rate Public Service While Safeguarding National Reserves

Tharman Shanmugaratnam Says Reserves Must Be Made To Last During Broadcast Speech

Campaigning under his slogan, “Respect For All”, presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said Singapore must strengthen a culture of respect in the years to come during his broadcast speech on TV and radio.

Mr Tharman urged Singapore not to become more divided even as we evolve as a democracy.

He also said he would be “thorough and impartial” in the prudent use of the nation’s reserves and ensure an honest and first-rate public service.

Besides his experience as a minister and in public service, Mr Tharman said he’ll hold on to his independence of mind as well as a belief in a fairer and better Singapore society as President.

Tharman urges respect for all during broadcast speech

During his speech, Mr Tharman noted that having a fair and inclusive society “goes much deeper than government policies”.

“It is about the respect and friendship we extend to each other,” he emphasised.

He stated that the world is becoming increasingly divided and unstable.

Although Singapore is becoming a democracy with more diverse views, which he finds “inevitable and healthy”, there is a real challenge to overcome.

“[It is] is to ensure that this diversity of views does not lead us to a more divided society, like many others.

“We must be a democracy with more space for different views and a thriving civil society,” Mr Tharman said. “But to be confident of our future, we must also be a society with a strong centre of shared aspirations and respect for all citizens.”

Aims to develop respect by supporting initiatives on ground

Under his “Respect For All” slogan, Mr Tharman says it will be his mission to support initiatives on the ground that develop this respect for all.

This extends to the following:

Respect every skill and job

Respect those who start life with a disadvantage, those with special needs, and anyone who needs a second or third chance, and do our utmost to help them uplift themselves and make the most of life

themselves and make the most of life

themselves and make the most of life Respect our senior citizens, and extend care and friendship to the growing number who live alone

Respect for all, young and old, who need support to preserve their mental well-being

Respect our homemakers, including those who want to return to the workplace after some years of looking after the family

Respect for different views and political leanings

Respect and support for talents in the arts and sports, who will inspire us and enrich our Singapore identity

Respect for different faiths, and expand interaction and understanding between our diverse cultures, so that we add depth and resilience to Singapore’s multicultural

identity

“I speak from experience, and a long track record on the ground for all to see: of connecting with people from all walks of life, constantly seeking to bridge differences in views, and building community spirit,” Mr Tharman noted.

Tharman says he’ll uphold honest, first-rate public service in speech

Warning that Singapore cannot become “just another small country”, Mr Tharman says he’ll promote the country’s interests and “project our voice of reason, in an increasingly turbulent world”.

I have been flying the Singapore flag high internationally for many years, and will work actively to strengthen our existing partnerships and build new ones.

Mr Tharman’s third aim will be to fulfil the President’s constitutional duties. These include safeguarding our reserves and upholding an honest public service.

“Our reserves were hard-earned, over generations,” he stated.

“They reflect the unique foresight of our founding leaders, and the willingness of generations of Singaporeans to save for a better and safer future. They give Singapore a significant advantage in a profoundly uncertain future.”

They must be made to last.

With his vast experience as a leader in government financial policies, Mr Tharman says he has deep knowledge and experience in knowing when to spend and safeguard the reserves.

Talks about his integrity & how his path has never been predictable or assured

But as President, Mr Tharman also says he’ll bring more than expertise and long experience.

“I also bring a more basic orientation — the independence of mind that I have held onto throughout my life, and my belief that we can make Singapore a fairer and better society,” he related.

They are what I have been known for both within and outside government.

Noting that his path has “never been predictable or assured”, Mr Tharman listed how he came up as a youth obsessed with sports to becoming the Managing Director of MAS despite being a non-scholar.

“I had setbacks along the way. But my knees never buckled, and my integrity was never in doubt,” he said.

“Through my many years in Government as a minister, I have held onto my ideals of social justice and inclusiveness, and worked continually, year after year, to build consensus on practical and sustainable ways to uplift workers and ordinary citizens’ lives,” Mr Tharman added.

“While the President stands apart from the Government, and does not make policies, I will never waver from this purpose in my life and independence of mind as I fulfil my duties.”

