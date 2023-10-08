Toa Payoh Sport Centre To Close On 31 Oct, Will Make Way For Upcoming Regional Sport Centre

Toa Payoh Sport Centre Will Be Closing On 31 Oct

Toa Payoh Sport Centre, including the stadium, will have its last day on Tuesday (31 Oct) in order to make way for a new Regional Sport Centre.

The new centre will house facilities such as a football stadium, an aquatic centre, badminton courts, and more.

It is one of Sport Singapore’s (SportSG) efforts to make healthy and active living closer and more accessible to Singaporeans.

This move comes as part of the Toa Payoh Integrated Development project, which is projected to be operational in 2030.

On Sunday (8 Oct), SportSG announced that the current Toa Payoh Sport Centre will close from Tuesday (31 Oct).

This move is to make way for the construction of the new Regional Sport Centre, which will be operational by 2030.

The new centre will then house a slew of new sports facilities such as:

Badminton courts

Aquatic centre

Indoor sport halls

Sheltered courts for tennis, futsal, and netball

Fitness studios

Gymnasium

Football stadium

In a press release, SportSG said the new development is one of its various efforts to bring more quality sporting infrastructure closer to the community.

It will also encourage more physical activity among citizens, with convenient access to health and wellness facilities and programmes.

Alternative arrangements available at nearby ActiveSG facilities

Following the closure of the current sport centre, residents can still head to other facilities for their sporting needs.

ActiveSG Sport Centres such as the ones in Bishan and Jalan Besar will provide residents, instructors, athletes, and coaches from Toa Payoh Sport Centre with alternative amenities to continue their activities.

This is part of a transition plan that began earlier this year, said SportSG.

Noting that Singaporean’s demand for sport and physical activities is growing, Chief of ActiveSG Mr Tan Hock Leong, said that they wish to continue supporting the health and fitness goals of the community.

“As part of our commitment to ensure that residents and the sporting fraternity continue to enjoy sport and exercise, as well as train during this period, we have been, and will continue to support them with customised transition plans to ensure minimal disruptions,” he said.

Upcoming Toa Payoh Integrated Development will also see new library, polyclinic

The new Regional Sport Centre is one of many new additions under the Toa Payoh Integrated Development project.

Under the project, the 12-hectare extension to the town centre will also see a new polyclinic, park, and library.

The development is expected to be completed by 2030 under the Sport Facilities Master Plan, a key initiative of the Vision 2030 national sports blueprint.

