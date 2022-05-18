TOC Documentary Director Charged For Working In S’pore Without Valid Work Pass, Fined S$6,500

Director Of TOC Documentary Fined For Working Without Valid Pass

Singapore is a country that provides its foreign talent with plenty of work opportunities. However, workers from foreign countries must produce a valid working pass.

Calum Arthur Alistair Stuart, director of a documentary about The Online Citizen (TOC), did not have a valid working pass while carrying out freelance work.

He has thus received a S$6,500 fine for his actions. Additionally, both Refinitiv Asia – previously known as Thomson Reuters Asia – and a former media professional have been fined for employing Stuart.

TOC documentary director was working without valid work pass

TODAY reports that on Tuesday (17 May), Stuart pleaded guilty to one charge of working without a valid pass under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

As a result, he has received a S$6,500 fine as a penalty for his offence.

The charge is in relation to Stuart’s employment under Refinitiv Asia, previously known as Thomson Reuters Asia, while on a long-term social visit pass in 2016.

According to TODAY, Stuart worked for Refinitiv Asia from 25 Nov 2015 to 8 Jul 2016. During this time, he earned a total of S$30,375.

Another charge was also taken into consideration — working with a media professional, Muhammad Firdianshah Salimat, to post his articles on Yahoo News Singapore in exchange for a fee was taken into consideration.

Firdianshah fined for contracting TOC director in freelance work

The Straits Times (ST) reports that Firdianshah has also received a S$4,000 fine for hiring Stuart for freelance work.

Court documents state that Muhammad Firdianshah Salimat signed an agreement with Yahoo News Singapore to provide three to five pieces of original writing every weekday in 2015.

Firdianshah then contracted Stuart to provide him with these articles. During negotiations, Stuart pointed out that he needed approval before starting work. Firdianshah proceeded to employ him anyway.

For each article, Stuart would receive S$100 and give S$50 to Firdianshah.

The court heard that between Jun 2015 to Aug 2015, Stuart wrote seven news articles published by Yahoo. Stuart received a total of S$700 with Firdianshah receiving S$350.

Refinitiv Asia fined for engaging Stuart in services

Refinitiv Asia has been charged for violating the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act as well.

For engaging Stuart in services, Refinitiv Asia must pay a fine of S$5,500.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) stated that in Aug 2015, Refinitiv Asia offered Stuart the assistant producer position with a monthly salary of S$4,500 for video production services.

He accepted the offer but did not sign the employment contract, according to Principal Prosecuting Officer Houston Johannus.

The organisation later applied for an employment pass for Stuart, which the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) rejected.

They also applied for a letter of consent allowing long-term visit pass holders who are spouses of Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs) to work in Singapore. This too, MOM turned down at a later date.

On 25 Nov 2015, while waiting for approval for the letter of consent, Refinitiv Asia offered Stuart work in freelance television and video production, under the same monthly salary.

Stuart accepted, aware of the fact that he did not have a valid work pass. Refinitiv Asia was similarly knowledgeable on this fact as well.

Adhere to rules of employment in Singapore

With the easing of borders, more foreign workers will enter Singapore for employment opportunities. Thus, here is a reminder to take note of the rules provided under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Self-employed foreigners without a valid work pass face up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Hopefully, organisations looking to hire workers will abide strictly by the rules to avoid being punished by the law.

Featured image by MS News.