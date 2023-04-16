2-Year-Old Toddler Sent To Hospital After Tampines Fire, Blaze Of Electrical Origin

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Five People Sent To Hospital Due To Tampines Fire, Including One Female Toddler

A fire broke out in a flat in Tampines early this morning, according to media reports.

The blaze caused five people to be sent to the hospital.

One of them was a female toddler aged just two years old.

The fire was of electrical origin, preliminary investigations showed.

Tampines took place on 16 Apr

The incident took place on Sunday (16 Apr) morning at about 7am, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The affected flat was a 13th-floor unit in 645B Tampines Street 62.

Occupant escaped from Tampines fire with toddler

An occupant of the flat, a 40-year-old warehouse assistant, told Shin Min that she was sleeping in the master bedroom when the blaze started.

She was with her two-year-old daughter.

The smoke alarm jolted her awake, and she saw black smoke when she opened her eyes.

She could also hear neighbours calling out to her from outside.

Thus, she quickly picked up her child and escaped from the flat.

Son rushed out of unit himself

Her 22-year-old son was sleeping in another room, she told the paper.

His first response was to hide in the room and open the windows to call for help.

Later, though, he decided to rush out of the unit himself, braving the smoke and flames.

SCDF put out fire in 10 minutes

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times (ST) that they were alerted to the fire at 8.35am.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom and was extinguished using a hosereel.

A resident of a neighbouring block, who posted a video of smoke exiting the unit, praised SCDF for doing a good job.

They put out the fire in less than 10 minutes, she added.

5 people sent to hospital

When they arrived, five people had self-evacuated from the flat and its neighbouring units, SCDF said.

Four of them were taken to Singapore General Hospital and one — presumably the toddler — was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire was of electrical origin, added SCDF, citing preliminary investigations.

Hopefully, those who were sent to hospital will recover swiftly from any health issues they might face.

