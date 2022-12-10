Henderson Blaze That Took NSF Firefighter’s Life Likely Of Electrical Origin, SCDF Issues Safety Advisory

Henderson Blaze That Took NSF Firefighter’s Life Likely Of Electrical Origin From The Bedroom, Says SCDF

As Singaporeans mourned a 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) who passed away after attending to a blaze along Henderson Road, at least one burning question remained.

How did the Henderson blaze start in the first place?

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has now said that it was likely of electrical origin.

SCDF releases preliminary investigation findings into Henderson blaze

In a Facebook post on Saturday (10 Dec) night, the SCDF said they’d conducted some preliminary investigations into the fire that took place at Block 91 Henderson Road on 8 Dec.

Releasing the findings, they said the fire was “likely to be of an electrical origin”.

Furthermore, it started from the bedroom, they added.

SCDF urges public to keep home safe from electrical fires

This prompted SCDF to strongly urge the public to keep their homes safe from electrical fires.

They advised residents to never overload electrical outlets with electrical appliances and always switch off the appliances when not in use.

For wires, their condition should be checked regularly so frayed wires or cracked cords can be replaced or repaired immediately. They must also not be run under carpets or mats and near hot surfaces.

Finally, appliances and electrical plugs should bear the SAFETY Mark. Find out more about the 33 categories of household appliances that must bear this mark before being sold in Singapore here.

Members of the public may seek more fire safety information in the Civil Defence Emergency Handbook and public education materials on the SCDF website.

NSF firefighter was an only child

On Friday (9 Dec), the SCDF identified the deceased NSF firefighter as CPL Edward H Go.

A Facebook user who claimed he was CPL Go’s uncle also said he was an only child, according to Shin Min Daily News.

An always cheerful and friendly guy, the teen was a “straight-A student” who had planned to attend medical school after national service.

CPL Go’s passing has reportedly left his mother “heartbroken” as she was accompanied by at least seven individuals when she went to inspect her son’s body on Friday (9 Dec) morning.

He was part of the first-response crew when SCDF was alerted to the fire in a two-room unit on the fourth floor of the block.

During the operation, he fell unconscious in the kitchen of the flat.

Despite his colleagues’ efforts to save him, he was sadly pronounced dead in hospital.

MS News offers our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Tay Lang on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.