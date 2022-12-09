NSF Firefighter’s Demise Leaves Mother ‘Heartbroken’, Residents Of Burnt Flat Apologise For Blaze

Mother Of Deceased NSF Firefighter Visibly Heartbroken After Visiting Autopsy Room

Last night (8 Dec), heartbreaking news emerged that a 19-year-old NSF firefighter had passed away after attending to a blaze along Henderson Road.

While the nation mourns the passing of the young firefighter, the grief was even harder for his bereaved family and the residents of the apartment that caught fire.

The firefighter’s passing reportedly left his mother “heartbroken”.

The family who lived in the affected flat also apologised for the fire and offered their condolences to the late firefighter’s family.

Mother of deceased NSF firefighter inspected son’s body on 9 Dec morning

According to Shin Min Daily News, the mother of the deceased firefighter was accompanied by at least seven individuals when she went to inspect her son’s body on Friday (9 Dec) morning.

Dressed in white, the mother reportedly spent 30 minutes in the autopsy room.

As she walked out, she looked visibly “heartbroken” and her eyes were filled with tears.

Family residing in burnt flat apologise for fire

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), the family living in the burnt flat along Henderson Road apologised to the bereaved family for the fire.

The two-room flat was reportedly home to seven individuals, but only three were at home when the blaze occurred.

21-year-old Mr Azri, one of the occupants, told ST that he and his wife were sleeping in the bedroom when they detected the smell of smoke.

As Mr Azri woke up, he found the room covered in bright orange flames and quickly rushed out of the flat with his wife and her sister.

A fellow NSF, Mr Azri held back tears as he paid tribute to the 19-year-old,

It’s very sad to know of his death. On behalf of my family, I would like to say sorry to his family for their loss.

NSF firefighter fell unconscious in burning flat

At about 11.10am on Thursday (8 Dec) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at 91 Henderson Road.

About three hours later, SCDF shared a statement saying that one of their firefighters fell unconscious while in the kitchen of the burning flat.

The 19-year-old was subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

At about 8.20pm that night, SCDF announced that the NSF had passed away.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News offers our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

