Toddler Gets Invited To Istana After Going Viral For Calling Out Tharman’s Name

In the viral video she furiously shouted Mr Tharman's name several times.

By - 7 Sep 2023, 3:05 pm

Viral Toddler Who Called Out Tharman’s Name Gets Exclusive Invitation To Istana

Even before the conclusion of the recent presidential election, it was clear that Tharman Shanmugaratnam had a rather sizable base of supporters in Singapore.

One of the supporters was a young girl who went viral on TikTok for simply calling out Mr Tharman’s name.

In an interesting turn of events, the toddler has now gotten an exclusive invitation to the Istana.

Toddler goes viral for shouting Tharman’s name

During the leadup to the election, Faisal Marican — the toddler’s father — shared a short clip showing an amusing argument between himself and his daughter.

The video started off with the toddler glaring at her father when he said, “Ng Kok Song.”

Source: @01fhm on TikTok

In response, she shouted Mr Tharman’s name.

Source: @01fhm on TikTok

This back-and-forth went on for a few seconds before the girl grew more agitated and began stomping her feet.

The video ends with the girl smacking her father in a fit of rage, seemingly determined to get the final say.

Source: @01fhm on TikTok

Toddler apparently gets invitation to Istana

Fortunately, Mr Tharman’s tiniest supporter yet might not have to wait long to have a chance to talk to the new president.

In his most recent update, Faisal revealed that they have received an invitation to the Istana.

Source: @01fhm on TikTok

Both father and daughter proceeded to thank their followers for liking and sharing the viral clip.

Similar to the previous video, Faisal proceeded to ask his daughter if she had changed her mind and now supported Mr Ng.

“Who you like?” he asked, to which she emphatically answered, “Tharman.”

Source: @01fhm on TikTok

As of yet, Faisal hasn’t confirmed whether they have accepted the invitation.

Here’s hoping they do get to officially talk to Mr Tharman in person. After all, such sincere support from the toddler definitely deserves meeting the man of the hour himself.

Featured image adapted from @01fhm on TikTok and TikTok.

