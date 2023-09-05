Chee Soon Juan & Lee Hsien Yang Send Congratulatory Messages To Tharman, Both Wish Him Well

Chee Soon Juan & Lee Hsien Yang Congratulate Tharman On Election Win

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Secretary-General Chee Soon Juan congratulated President-Elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam for his win at the election last Friday (1 Sep).

Dr Chee has previously expressed his support of presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian.

Similarly, Lee Hsien Yang, a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) member and the Prime Minister’s younger brother, has also put out a message wishing Mr Tharman well in his new role.

Chee Soon Juan wishes Tharman well on behalf of SDP members

On Tuesday (5 Sep), Dr Chee shared a Facebook post saying he has sent a congratulatory letter to Mr Tharman.

Accompanying the post was an image of the succinct message bearing SDP’s letterhead, which Dr. Chee sent to the new President-Elect.

In the letter, the SDP secretary-general conveyed congratulations on behalf of the party members to Mr Tharman on his victory in the recent election.

“We hope that you will discharge your responsibilities of the Presidency faithfully, both in spirit and letter. We wish you well as you assume your office and in the years ahead.”

Previously supported Tan Kin Lian in bid for presidency

Previously, Dr Chee had said that he was supporting Tan Kin Lian in the presidential race.

This was in spite of his disagreement with Mr Tan’s past remarks and opinions.

On 30 Aug, he detailed his reasons for doing so in a lengthy Facebook post.

Dr Chee said while he had initially planned to vote for Mr Tan, his support wavered after hearing what Mr Tan had to say about various issues.

However, he ultimately decided to stick to his guns as he believed supporting Mr Tan would help “build a democratic society, based on justice and equality”.

Lee Hsien Yang also sends best regards, says Tharman will represent Singapore ‘very impressively’

In addition, PSP member and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s younger brother, has also put out a Facebook post wishing Mr Tharman the best in his new role.

Mr Lee praised Mr Tharman, saying the latter will represent Singapore “very impressively” on an international front.

“In Singapore, he needs to be the independent president he said he would be, and speak truth to power.”

“I wish him all the best,” he added.

