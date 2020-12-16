Japanese Restaurant Tokyo Shokudo Is Halal-Certified

Ramen is a favourite among many as a comfort food, but it can be difficult to find an eatery which is Halal-certified, as several recipes call for pork broth. Thankfully, there are literally over 100 types of ramen, some which are not only pork-free but also Halal-certified.

Tokyo Shokudo in Tampines Mall joined that lineage of Muslim-friendly ramen shops on Wednesday (16 Dec), according to their Facebook page.

Source

Besides ramen, the restaurant also serves a variety of Japanese cuisine, including tsukemen, soft-shell crab, and tendon.

Tokyo Shokudo in Tampines Mall halal-certified

Tokyo Shokudo is a newly-opened restaurant under the Japan Food Group specialising in Japanese cuisine which uses no pork or lard.

For example, there’s seafood ramen with a heaping of clams and prawns.

Source

And if you fancy a Japanese-style meal set with rice, Salmon Teriyaki

Source

Love tendon – tempura rice bowl – but never had the chance to try it due to a lack of Halal options? Have your fill at Tokyo Shokudo with their tendon sets.

Source

They also have beef, chicken, and duck options for their ramen, tsukemen, and rice sets, so there’s a nice variety for your upcoming groups of 8 during Phase 3.

Bringing more Halal options to Muslims

Tokyo Shokudo is also available on all major food delivery platforms for Easties who are rushing out their EOY projects:

GrabFood

Foodpanda

Deliveroo

And if you are planning on a dine-in, you can make a reservation with a call to 67863221.

We’re grateful that there are more Halal options in the Singapore dining scene, especially for Japanese food which is popular here.

Hopefully the restaurant may have an outlet in the West someday to service Muslim Westies as well. The Easties can’t have everything, you know.

Tokyo Shokudo Tampines Mall

Address: #04-02 Tampines Mall, 4 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529510

Operating hours: 10am-10pm

Nearest MRT station: Tampines

Facebook page: Tokyo Shokudo

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.