S’pore Businesses Urge ‘Careful Consideration’ For Ban On Lorries Ferrying Workers, Tommy Koh Says Money’s The Real Reason

Tommy Koh Accuses Singapore Business Groups Of Using ‘Fear Tactics’ To Oppose Ban On Lorries Ferrying Workers

The debate surrounding the topic of ferrying workers using goods lorries has been going on for a very long time.

Just last month, 100 groups in Singapore called for a ban on the practice.

On Tuesday (1 Aug), 25 business groups issued a statement urging the government to give “careful consideration” when looking at regulatory changes to the practice.

They claimed that such changes may lead to disruptions which may result in delays to some projects.

Former diplomat Tommy Koh has since responded to the business groups’ calls, accusing them of using “scare tactics” and pointing out that money is the “real reason” behind their hesitancy to embrace such changes.

Business groups warn of ‘potential delays’ which may arise from regulatory changes

The joint statement, seen by several mainstream news sites, was issued on Tuesday (1 Aug) by 25 business groups.

These include the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises as well as groups under the Specialist Trade Alliance of Singapore.

In their statement, the groups reportedly warned of “real, practical, and operational complexities” which may arise from regulatory changes to the practice of ferrying workers using lorries.

“Regulatory changes have the potential to acutely affect industries that have historically relied on this practice,” said the groups.

They also warned that such changes might cause “potential delays in completing projects” and affect the livelihoods of workers in the related industries.

The group acknowledged that many “larger companies” had successfully transitioned — both fully or partially — away from the practice.

However, they listed several factors that make the controversial practice necessary today:

Geographical constraints

Limited infrastructure

Economic realities

Nonetheless, the groups said they remain “resolutely committed” to working with the government and relevant bodies to reach a “well-considered strategy” to ensure their workers’ safety.

Money the real reason behind reluctance to stop ferrying workers with lorries: Tommy Koh

On Wednesday (2 Aug), Mr Koh took to Facebook to accuse the groups of using “scare tactics” to further their cause.

In his view, money is the “true reason” behind the groups’ “opposition”, urging the public not to be “misled” by the groups’ campaign.

Mr Koh explained that companies would have to take on extra costs to ferry their workers in vehicles fitted with seats and safety belts.

Ending his post, Mr Koh shared his own views on why workers deserve better treatment:

Foreign workers’ lives are as precious as anyone else’s

Foreign workers should be treated the same way we treat ourselves

Singapore should abolish practices that are “incompatible with our status and reputation” today

This isn’t the first time that Mr Koh has spoken out on workers’ welfare.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Mr Koh described Singapore’s treatment of foreign workers as “third-world”, urging employers to do better.

