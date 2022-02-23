Topless Man Sits On LTA Officer’s Motorbike In The Middle Of Jurong Road

Many of us might have seen a puzzling photo of a topless man on a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer’s motorcycle circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp yesterday (22 Feb).

Source

The incident occurred earlier that day at Jurong West around 9.40am.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man was later arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences. Police investigations are ongoing.

Topless man sits on LTA officer’s motorbike

On Tuesday (22 Feb), Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road shared a photo of what seemed to be a topless and maskless man sitting on an LTA officer’s motorbike.

The officer stood in front of him, supposedly confronting him, in the middle of the road at Jurong West Street 93.

Many passers-by witnessed the man’s strange behaviour and took photos of the scene.

Man refuses to budge; police called in to help

The man was first seen wandering shirtless around the streets of Jurong West, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Source

An LTA officer, who happened to be on patrol duty at that time, noticed the man’s strange behaviour.

He then parked his motorcycle in the middle of the road and approached the topless man, hoping to get a better grasp of the situation.

However, he could not have foreseen that the man would get on his motorcycle.

Even as the officer spoke to him, he refused to budge. In the photo, the man appeared nonchalant as the officer stood in front of him.

Left with no choice, the officer called the police for assistance.

Man arrested for suspected drug-related activities

The incident caused a traffic jam as vehicles had to manoeuvre slowly around the officer and the stationary bike.

According to Shin Min Daily News, police later arrived at the scene, and the man was arrested.

He is suspected of drug-related offences. If found guilty, one can be charged with a fine of up to $20,000 or 10 years’ jail.

Police investigations are now ongoing.

Inform the police once you encounter suspicious persons

Kudos to the LTA officer for handling the incident professionally, ensuring the situation did not escalate.

Hopefully, investigations will get to the bottom of the matter, and the man will be given the help he requires.

If you happen to meet with suspicious persons in public spaces, do remain calm and notify the police.

