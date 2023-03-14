S$5.8M TOTO Jackpot Bagged By 1 Lucky Punter, Ticket Bought In Teck Whye

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Punter Who Bought TOTO Ticket In Teck Whye Wins Group 1 Prize On 13 Mar

A lucky punter brought home S$5.8 million after winning the top prize of the TOTO draw on Monday (13 Mar).

The Group 1 Prize went to the sole winner after they bought a System 9 ticket at a Singapore Pools branch in Teck Whye.

Meanwhile, there were also seven Group 2 winners who each brought home S$85,478.

Winning TOTO ticket purchased at Teck Whye Singapore Pools outlet

According to Singapore Pools’ website, the winning numbers for the draw on 13 Mar were 1, 3, 15, 18, 23, and 48. The additional number for the night’s draw was 41.

A single lucky punter held the Group 1 winning ticket of the draw.

The winning ticket was a System 9 Entry, which costs S$84, and was bought at a Singapore Pools outlet along Teck Whye Lane.

The next group of seven winners split a shared prize of S$85,478. The Group 2 winning tickets were bought from different parts of Singapore, including two at Hougang.

Gamble responsibly

Congratulations to those who emerged winners from Monday’s (13 Mar) draw.

As tempting as it might be, be sure to always gamble responsibly and within one’s means.

