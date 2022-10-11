Cat Escapes & Falls To Death From Teck Whye HDB, Owner & Rescuer Tussle Over Tragedy

Cat Falls To Death From Teck Whye HDB

Cats are often vulnerable to falling to their deaths from a height. That’s why owners are advised to mesh their windows to keep their pets safe.

Recently in Teck Whye, residents found an injured cat at the bottom of an HDB block, with many curious about how it ended up there.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) managed to rescue it, but it passed away shortly after.

A viral post then circulated on Facebook, accusing the owner of neglecting her pet and assaulting an independent cat rescuer.

Now the owner has stepped forward to defend her situation, alleging that the rescuer had been insensitive.

Cat falls to death from Teck Whye HDB

News of the tragedy first broke on social media when it was posted to Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook group. MS News also received a reader’s tip-off about it.

In response to queries, SPCA said they received an alert about a cat falling from height in Teck Whye.

They immediately deployed their Animal Rescue Officers, who managed to rescue the animal. Unfortunately, it passed away en route to a nearby clinic.

The cat’s owner stepped forward on the same day to claim the body.

Such incidents occur four to five times a week, SPCA noted, with half dying from the impact of the fall. “These are just the reported cases, and we believe the number to be much higher,” they said.

As such, they’ve appealed to all pet owners to mesh their windows and secure their doors to ensure their pet’s safety.

Rescuer alleges she was assaulted after confronting cat owners

MS News learnt that a cat rescuer independent from SPCA approached the owners of the feline on the day of the incident.

The rescuer, who wished to be identified only as WS, told MS News that she learned of the incident and decided to head down and check the scene.

She managed to pinpoint the cat owner’s unit, noting that they had meshed their gate halfway, leaving the main door open. She deduced that this made the cat’s escape possible.

WS then visited the owners, showing them a picture of the cat and asking if it was theirs.

“After checking their premises, the owners admitted it was their pet. They looked confused about how it could have escaped,” she said.

WS informed them of the unmeshed gate. As she recorded their conversation, WS told the owners she would report the unit for negligence in looking after their pet.

She noted that the owner’s two daughters followed her down and asked her for her personal details, which she refused to provide.

She was then reportedly assaulted, causing her to sustain an abrasion on her knee.

WS said one of the girls also grabbed her handphone to delete the recording. In the ensuing scuffle, she threw the device on the tarmac, and the other girl called the police.

Teck Whye cat owner steps forward with her account

Two days after the incident, the owner, who declined to be named, confirmed with MS News that a cat rescuer had approached her family to ask about the tragedy.

“She didn’t give us a minute to comprehend the situation. Instead, she immediately lashed out at us and harassed us with her words.”

The owner related that the rescuer began taking a video of her and her family, saying that she would report them before leaving.

The situation escalated, as per the rescuer’s aforementioned account, and the owner said she had to call the police.

However, as she was still suffering from her recent loss, she decided not to pursue the matter in the end.

Backlash from public after news reports of the incident

However, the owner’s ordeal did not end there, as she saw other news reports on the matter alleging that she was irresponsible.

“It is so inhumane and disrespectful,” she said, alluding to the comments by netizens on the issue.

Her plight worsened further when Facebook users exposed her relative who claimed the cat’s remains from SPCA.

“Where is the privacy protection?” the owner asked. “Who will be responsible for this harassment?”

She accepted her culpability in the incident by leaving the window unmeshed. “We are learning from this. We will be meshing our windows, and we’re gathering the materials to do that,” she said.

However, the unnecessarily negative comments from netizens have dealt quite a blow to her family, on top of their recent tragedy.

The owner hopes cat rescuers will improve their protocols regarding similar situations.

“It helps by taking a soft approach before jumping to conclusions and being insensitive,” she pointed out.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.