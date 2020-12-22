$5.2 Million Prize TOTO Winner Holds QuickPick Ordinary Ticket From Punggol

Many Singaporeans enjoy trying their luck and hoping they win big when they strike 4D or TOTO prizes.

Well, for one lucky person, these dreams came to fruition after he won the Group 1 TOTO prize of over $5.2 million on Monday (21 Dec).

$5.2 million prize TOTO ticket bought from Punggol Giant

According to Singapore Pools, the winning ticket that won $5,276,378 was actually a QuickPick Ordinary Bet.

This could mean that the winner struck the jackpot with all 6 numbers and could have just put in a bet of $1.

TOTO is all a game of luck and people often try to maximise their chances by finding the especially ‘huat‘ Singapore Pools outlets.

This time, the winning lottery ticket was bought from Giant at Edgefield Plains.

Interestingly, this is the very first time a Group 1 prize has been won in this outlet since 2014.

Punters who believe in huat stores can check out the outlet at Blk 671 Edgefield Plains #02-01.

2 people won Group 2 TOTO prizes

2 other individuals have also won the Group 2 prize in the Monday (21 Dec) draw.

They will each bring home a prize money of $284,571.

These winning tickets were bought from NTUC FairPrice in Bukit Merah and the Bukit Panjang Singapore Pools outlet.

Singapore Pools Bukit Panjang Branch

Both of these tickets are also QuickPick Ordinary Entry tickets.

If you’ve yet to check your TOTO tickets, here are the winning numbers for the 21 Dec draw.

Congratulations to the lucky winner

A hearty congratulations to the lucky jackpot winner!

Interestingly, this $5.2 million jackpot is only the 4th largest TOTO jackpot pool this year.

The largest win of this year remains the Chinese New Year jackpot where one lucky winner walked away with $12 million.

Well, looks like 2020 has been kind to some after all.

