Traveller Leaves S’pore Airport With Half-Eaten Subway Sandwich, Gets S$2.5K Fine In Australia

Traveller Fined For Failing To Declare Chicken & Lettuce In Half-Eaten Subway Sandwich From Singapore

Before travelling to certain countries, we may have to fill out declaration forms regarding matters like the items we’re carrying. While most of us may breeze through them, this story could be a reminder to take such forms seriously.

Recently, a young Australian traveller received a S$2,500 fine when she returned home with half of a Subway sandwich that she had bought at an airport in Singapore.

Turns out, she had failed to declare two ingredients in the sandwich — chicken and lettuce.

Australian traveller fined for bringing home Subway sandwich from Singapore

On 1 Jul, TikTok user Jessica posted an emotional clip recounting the bizarre incident.

The 19-year-old shared that she had bought a foot-long Subway sandwich at a “Singapore airport” as she was hungry from her 11-hour flight.

She ate six inches of the sandwich and left the remainder for her flight back to Australia. However, Jessica ended up not eating the sandwich on the flight.

Upon landing in Australia, she proceeded to cross the customs as normal. Unfortunately, the authorities caught her for failing to declare chicken and lettuce — ingredients in her half-eaten sandwich.

The teen tried to explain that she was under the impression that the form was for carry-ons and luggage.

Her attempt was in vain, however, as the authorities issued her with a S$2,535 (A$2,664) fine.

While Jessica admitted her fault for failing to make the declarations, she said the fine came at an unfortunate time as she had recently quit her job.

Biosecurity concerns as ingredients may pose risk of diseases

A document by the Australian Department of Agriculture and Water Resources confirms that travellers who provide “false or misleading information” to a biosecurity officer risk facing a fine of up to S$2,535 (A$2,664).

Offenders may also face civil penalty proceedings or criminal prosecution. The latter constitutes a fine of up to S$1.05 million (A$1.10 million) and up to 10 years’ jail.

Responding to 7News’ queries, the Department said that harmful pests and diseases could disrupt the Australian agricultural sector, natural environment, and wider economy.

The spokesperson added that “food and ingredients that have not met their (our) biosecurity standards are common and high-risk pathways for these threats”.

Reminder to take such forms seriously

Though Jessica clearly meant no harm with her transgression, rules are still rules and they should apply to everyone, whether their actions are intentional or not.

We hope this serves as a reminder to take such forms seriously, perhaps on our next visit to a foreign country.

