Subway Vending Machine At Tampines West CC Lets You Get Fast & Easy Takeout

Vending machines offer great convenience, dispensing items and merch without requiring supervision.

Recently, these machines have enabled us to collect our masks and even Wagyu beef in a safe and quick manner.

Now, a new sandwich machine by Subway has caught Singaporeans’ attention.

Located at Tampines West Community Centre, the machine appears to be a dispenser that allows users to get their favourite Subway sandwiches in a convenient manner.

Subway vending machine for fast takeout

Residents of Tampines West might have recently noticed a green Subway vending machine at the community centre alongside the other mask dispensers.

The machine seems to be a new concept from Subway. At the time of writing, it has a ‘coming soon’ sign and doesn’t appear to be in operation.

However, it appears to have a touch-screen monitor and a slot beneath it for notes. The words ‘Convenient. Easy. Fast.” also suggest that it’s capable of dispensing sandwiches quickly.

Located outside Tampines West CC Subway outlet

The vending machine can be found outside the Subway outlet Tampines West Community Club — a short walk from Tampines West MRT Station.

Address: 5 Tampines Avenue 3, #01-08, Tampines West Community Club, Singapore 529705

Nearest MRT: Tampines West MRT Station

Hope to see more in Singapore

Biscuits and coffee from vending machines can offer a slight energy boost but it may not be as satisfying. With Subway’s vending machines, expect a hearty sandwich that can keep your tummy filled for hours.

Here’s to hoping we get more of these across the city soon so we can have a taste of our Subway sandwich quickly as we’re on the go.

