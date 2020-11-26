Free Temasek Foundation Masks With Reusable Filters Available From 30 Nov-13 Dec

Face masks are now essential when going out, and thankfully, Temasek Foundation has ensured that we have a steady supply of reusable ones since their first distribution exercise in June.

From next Monday (30 Nov), Temasek Foundation will be commencing its 3rd distribution exercise, allowing each resident to collect 2 free masks.

Temasek vending machines at a bus interchange

Source

The new kits will be available at vending machines islandwide,

Temasek Foundation masks have reusable filters

In a press release, Temasek Foundation said the black MaskFit ProShield masks distributed during the exercise will have an antibacterial outer layer that can repel water droplets.

Image courtesy of Temasek Foundation

On top of this, the inner filter serves to absorb our own saliva and repel dust particles. Using the mask with the filter will give it a Viral Filtration Efficiency (VFE) of more than 98%.

Image courtesy of Temasek Foundation

However, Temasek Foundation says users can remove the filter when they’re out exercising or when they are in less-crowded places.

The masks come in 4 sizes — S (for children), M, L, and XL.

The different mask sizes

Image courtesy of Temasek Foundation

More information about the masks can be found here.

Bring your ICs to vending machines

Anyone with a government-issued IC can receive a kit comprising 2 masks starting from 10am on 30 Nov till 11.59pm on 13 Dec.

Vending machine at a Residents’ Committee Centre (RC)

Source

Residents can even collect masks from 800 locations islandwide for their family and friends as long as they have their ICs or ID information.

S size masks are reserved for children aged 8 and below. Older Singaporeans who need this size can still purchase them online along with other sizes.

Locations with all mask sizes including S:

Community Centres/Clubs (CCs)

Plaza Singapura

Temasek Shophouse

Locations with all other mask sizes except S:

Residents’ Committee Centres (RCs)

Migrant Workers’ Centre Recreation Clubs (MWC RCs)

Bus interchanges

Plaza Singapura vending machine

Source

Temasek Foundation emphasised that there is no need to chiong for collection as there’s sufficient stock for all sizes.

Collection during off-peak hours is recommended to avoid crowds.

Important to stay masked despite low number of Covid-19 cases

With an extra filter for additional protection, the new masks may be able to protect us even better.

Though Singapore has seen little to no locally-transmitted cases over the past 15 days, it is still important to follow the health measures put in place to ensure our wellbeing.

This includes refraining from crowding at vending machines for the sake of safe distancing.

Kudos to Temasek Foundation for ensuring that Singaporeans remain masked during these tough times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Temasek Foundation and StayMasked.