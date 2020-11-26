Singapore Confirms 5 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 5 new Covid-19 cases today (26 Nov). The national tally is now at 58,195.

Of the 5, there are:

4 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

1 community case

All 4 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

7 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s updates, MOH preliminarily confirmed 7 new Covid-19 cases. All were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

1 Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) arrived from India

1 Student’s Pass holder from India

4 Work Permit holders from India, Indonesia, and the Philippines

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from Ukraine, who’s here to board a ship as crew mate

All are currently serving SHNs and were tested during that period.

Enhanced testing in the community for early detection

MOH added that more testing will be done in the community for early detection. This has been done for taxi and private-hire car drivers, food delivery personnel, and cashiers.

Today (26 Nov), a community surveillance testing will be conducted for stallholders at Tekka Centre, near Little India MRT.

Practise good hygiene, be socially responsible

Singapore has come so far since the days we were reporting daily 4-figure cases.

Even though most of the recent cases we have now are from overseas, we should remain vigilant. Today’s update shows that the battle against Covid-19 is not over yet.

Always remember to adhere to safe distancing measures, and more importantly, practise good hygiene.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.