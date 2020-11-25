Singapore Confirms 7 New Covid-19 Cases On 25 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 7 new Covid-19 cases today (25 Nov). The national tally is now at 58,190.

Of the 7, there are:

7 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

This also marks the 15th straight day with no community transmissions.

All 7 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

18 imported cases yesterday

To recap yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 18 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm yesterday. All were imported and are currently serving SHNs.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

2 Singaporeans who came back from the Netherlands and Indonesia

1 Work Pass holder from Pakistan

13 domestic workers from India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from Pakistan

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from the Philippines who’s here to board a ship as crew member

Meanwhile, MOH has also closed the Cassia at Penjuru cluster, after no cases were linked to it in the past 28 days.

For the first time since 3 Feb, there are no active Covid-19 clusters now.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.