Singapore Confirms 18 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 18 new Covid-19 cases today (24 Nov). The national tally is now at 58,183.

Of the 18, there are:

18 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

This also marks the 14th straight day with no community transmissions.

All 18 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

5 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 5 Covid-19 cases as of 12pm — all were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

1 Singaporean who came back from India

3 Work Permit holders from Indonesia

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from France

The pass holder from France is an engineer, currently working on a project in Singapore.

All are currently serving SHNs and were swiftly isolated upon touching down at Changi Airport.

Remain vigilant instead of being complacent

Even though our statistics show tremendous progress in curbing transmission risks in the community, experts have warned against being complacent.

This means we should all continue to do our part, be socially responsible, and practise good hygiene.

With a little more patience, we have hope that Singapore can safely transition to Phase 3 as planned.

