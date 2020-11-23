Singapore Confirms 5 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 5 new Covid-19 cases today (23 Nov). The national tally is now at 58,165.

Of the 5, there are:

5 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

This also marks the 13th straight day with no community transmissions.

All 5 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

12 imported cases yesterday

To recap yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 12 Covid-19 cases as of 12pm yesterday (22 Nov). All 12 were imported.

Here’s a quick summary of the cases:

3 Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) returned from India

5 Work Permit holders arrived from the Philippines and Indonesia

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from India

1 Student’s Pass holder from India

1 Work Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to board a ship here

1 Special Pass holder who is part of the crew of a ship that arrived from the Philippines.

Hopeful for Phase 3’s arrival

We are just one day shy of a 14-day period with zero local cases. This gives us hope that the country may transition into Phase 3 by end of the year as expected.

In the meantime, let’s continue to practise good hygiene and safe distancing, as zero local cases does not mean zero transmission risk.

Oh, and do remember to start using the TraceTogether app or collect the token.

Featured image by MS News.