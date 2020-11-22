Singapore Confirms 12 New Covid-19 Cases On 22 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 12 new Covid-19 cases today (22 Nov). The national tally is now at 58,160.

Of the 12, there are:

12 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

This also marks the 12th straight day with no community transmissions.

All 12 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

5 imported cases yesterday

Recapping yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 5 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm. All 5 are imported.

Here’s a quick breakdown of their details, according to MOH:

1 Singaporean who returned from Mexico

1 Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) who returned from the United Kingdom

2 Work Permit holders from the Philippines

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from Oman

They are all currently serving SHNs upon touching down, and were tested during the period.

Featured image by MS News.