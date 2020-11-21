5 New Covid-19 Cases On 21 Nov

Remember when Singapore was the ‘gold standard’ in the Covid-19 fight?

That preluded a large outbreak in the migrant worker dormitories. This time, we’re significantly more prepared for any outbreaks.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said there are 5 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (21 Nov), all of them imported.

It’s the 11th day with no new local cases.

MOH said that all 5 new cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

They were tested for Covid-19 during their stay.

MOH will provide additional details on today’s cases at night.

Japan & Malaysia travellers must serve 14-day SHN

Due to a surge in cases in both Japan and Malaysia, MOH said that travellers from these countries must undergo a 14-day SHN at a designated facility.

Previously, they had more flexibility in their SHN options.

Additionally, non-citizens and PRs traveling into Singapore from Malaysia must have a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before arrival.

This reflects the changing situation overseas, and Singapore has to adapt to these circumstances.

Meanwhile, the air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong will proceed from tomorrow (22 Nov), despite an increase in cases in Hong Kong.

