Malaysia & Japan Travellers Must Serve 14-Day SHN From 23 Nov

Although Singapore has achieved 10 days with zero local Covid-19 cases, many parts of the rest of the world are seeing cases go up towards the end of the year.

2 of these countries are Malaysia and Japan. While their cases had gone down as late as Aug, there’s a rise in cases in these countries again.

As such, the Ministry of Health (MOH) requires travellers from Malaysia and Japan to serve 14-day Stay-Home Notices (SHN) at designated facilities from Sunday (22 Nov), 11.59pm.

Travellers from Malaysia who aren’t Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs) must also have a negative Covid-19 result before they can enter Singapore, from 27 Nov 11.59pm.

Malaysia & Japan travellers must do 14-day SHN

MOH said that given the resurgence in cases in Malaysia and Japan, travellers who’d been in either country in the last 14 days must serve a 14-day SHN in a designated facility.

Previously, travellers from Malaysia – except Sabah – could do a 7-day SHN at their chosen place of residence.

But Malaysia has more than 1,000 daily new cases for most days in the past weeks.

Japan is also seeing a surge in cases and saw 2,151 new cases yesterday (19 Nov).

Previously, they could do their SHN in a chosen place of residence if available.

Non-SC & PRs traveling from Malaysia must have negative Covid-19 result

There’s worse news for travellers from Malaysia who aren’t Singaporeans or PRs.

They’ll need to have a negative Covid-19 test result, taken within 72 hours of departure.

This’ll take effect from 27 Nov, 11.59pm.

However, it won’t apply for people using the Singapore – Malaysia Reciprocal Green Lane (RCL).

Adapting to global situation

MOH will continue to monitor the situation globally and make adjustments to its border policy as needed.

This way, we can ensure that there’s minimal imported risk of Covid-19.

While it’s unfortunate that Malaysia and Japan are seeing more cases, we hope that the situation there can ease soon.

