4 New Covid-19 Cases On 20 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed that as of 12pm on Friday (20 Nov), there are 4 new Covid-19 cases.

All 4 cases are imported.

10 days without local Covid-19 is certainly a milestone, and we can thank everyone for safely distancing and masking up.

Regardless, a few exceptions can lead to a snowballing of cases again, so we can’t take the current state of things for granted.

MOH said they were issued with Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their SHN.

Imported Covid-19 case declared no symptoms on arrival

Yesterday, a newly-added imported Covid-19 case was found to have declared no symptoms on arrival in Singapore.

The 68-year-old male Singapore citizen had shortness of breath since 11 Nov but failed to declare this on 17 Nov.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on 18 Nov.

Authorities are currently investigating whether he breached any travel requirements.

This is a reminder that authorities will take action against anyone trying to circumvent rules relating to public health.

MOH will give more updates on today’s cases at night.

