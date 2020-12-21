Wagyu Vending Machines Are Located Around Singapore, Open 24/7

Few foods quite hit the spot like the generously-marbled Wagyu beef, which is as decadent as one can get for steak. But you don’t need to go to a Japanese restaurant for your beefy fix, as there are vending machines around Singapore dispensing Wagyu.

If somehow you’re feeling up for some Wagyu supper but can’t seem to find any deliveries, Easymeat vending machines are here for you.

There are currently 3 such vending machines here.

Vending machine idea started from craving late-night wagyu

EasyMeat SG is a start-up founded this year and came about when the founders were craving late-night Wagyu.

But of course, no restaurants were open that late. Not only that, but deliveries had a minimum value order — and would take days to fulfil.

Thus, EasyMeat was born to answer the cries of midnight Wagyu connoisseurs.

They serve up straightforward choices — either steak slabs or shabu-shabu.

The Ribeye Wagyu steaks are imported from Australia under grades MS4 or 5, and they cost $25 for a mouth-watering 200g.

Just look at that marbling. Inject that fat right into our veins.

They can be kept for up to 6 months in the freezer, in case you walked past a vending machine and bought one on a whim.

Meanwhile, spice up your home hotpot with the Wagyu Shabu-Shabu beef, also from Australia under the same MS4/5 grade, and retail at $19 for 250g.

Vending machines located in Sembawang, Kovan, and Thomson

Currently, there are 3 such Wagyu vending machines here, in the following locations:

Sembawang Shopping Centre

Address: 604 Sembawang Rd, Singapore 758459

Simon Plaza

Address: 2 Kovan Road, Singapore 548008

Thomson Plaza

Address: 301 Upper Thomson Rd, Singapore 574408, at the taxi stand beside Starbucks

But if you have some beef with the locations or live in the West or East, you may have to keep your fingers crossed for a vending machine coming to your area soon.

If Wagyu want to do for this festive season is tuck into some midnight ribeye or shabu-shabu hotpot, there is now salvation.

